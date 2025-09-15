Final Selection List of Mega DSC to be Released Today

Amaravati: DSC Convener Venkata Krishna Reddy announced that the final selection list of Mega DSC will be released on Monday. The list will be displayed in the District Education Officer and Collector offices, as well as on the official website of Mega DSC.

He recalled that notification for filling 16,347 teacher posts under Mega DSC was issued on April 20. A total of 3,36,300 candidates submitted 5,77,675 applications. The online exams were conducted in two phases between June 6 and July 2. The preliminary key was released on July 5, followed by the final key on August 1.

Reddy said 20% weightage was given to TET scores and the certificate verification of candidates was completed in seven phases.