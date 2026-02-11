Filmmaker Urges AP To Table Film Industry Development Bill

VIJAYAWADA: Filmmaker and founder of the Movie Artistes Association Andhra Pradesh 24 Crafts Union (MAA-AP), D. Dilip Raja, on Wednesday urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to introduce a Film Industry Development Bill during the ongoing Assembly session.

Addressing a press conference in Guntur, he sought adequate budgetary allocation to support the proposed legislation. He proposed the establishment of a 100-acre ‘NTR Film City’ in Amaravati to facilitate film production and boost State revenues.

Dilip Raja also suggested encouraging entrepreneurs in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam to set up mini studios with government support to promote regional filmmaking. He called for an increase in the existing ₹10 lakh subsidy for films produced in Andhra Pradesh, noting that some States offer incentives of up to ₹1 crore.

He further urged the Cinematography Ministry to frame clear guidelines to ensure smooth release of small-budget films after censor certification. Referring to provisions under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, he pressed for the creation of essential film infrastructure on a priority basis.

Assistant directors Naresh Done and Gajulapalli Ramudu, along with actor Military Prasad, were present at the press conference.