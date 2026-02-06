Film Director Says Learning a Continuous Process

VIJAYAWADA: The national-level Vignan Mahotsav–2K26 continued on the second day at Vignan’s University, featuring sports, cultural extravaganzas and celebrity interactions.

Addressing students as the chief guest of the day, film director Pradeep Advaitam said success comes only by accepting constructive criticism. Stressing that learning is a continuous process, he asked youth to view mistakes as stepping stones for growth.

Speaking on cinema, Pradeep noted that strong screenplays emerge from keen observation of life, reading of books and analysing films. He disclosed that while artificial intelligence is reshaping filmmaking, mastering language remains vital for aspiring actors.

In-charge vice chancellor Prof. K. V. Krishnakishore echoed the spirit of learning, saying sports offer invaluable lessons beyond victories. He encouraged athletes to trust their coaches, remain positive in setbacks, and pursue excellence through perseverance.

Nearly 80 events marked the Mahotsav, with intense contests in athletics, volleyball, basketball, kabaddi, football, kho-kho, badminton, chess and yoga. The winning competitors have reached the semi-final stage.

Cultural programmes—folk and classical dances, skits, music and retro performances by students from several states—enthralled audiences.

The vice chancellor announced that Asian Championship gold medallist Nandini Agasara will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Those present on the occasion included Vignan’s chairman Dr. Lavu Rathaiah, CEO Dr. Meghana Koorapati and registrar Prof. P.M.V. Rao.