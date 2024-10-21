Film Actor Sudheer Babu Leads Walkathon to Promote Cleanliness in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Film actor Sudheer Babu urged citizens participating in the Swachhata Hi Seva walkathon to make cleanliness a daily priority. As the chief guest at the event organized by the Income Tax Department in connection with the Swachh Bharat - Swachhata Hi Seva initiative, Sudheer Babu flagged off the walkathon at the Income Tax Department office on MG Road, culminating at the Moghalrajpuram Income Tax office. He appealed to participants to maintain clean surroundings and raise awareness about cleanliness among family and friends. Sudheer Babu, a Vijayawada native, remarked that the city's roads are now cleaner than during his childhood. Income Tax Department Chief Commissioner Virender Mehta and Hyderabad Chief Commissioner Suresh Bathini educated attendees about the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Income Tax Principal Commissioner of Vijayawada Sunita Billa encouraged students at the event to play a pivotal role in building a greener India. Vijayawada Press Information Bureau DG Rajendra Chowdary, Guntur Income Tax Additional Commissioner Supriya, and Vijayawada Joint Commissioner Abhinay N. were also present.



