Fill Tanks Before TB Dam Repairs: Kurnool Collector

Kurnool: District collector Dr A. Siri has directed officials to take all necessary measures to utilise the allocated water efficiently, as repair work on the Tungabhadra Dam gates is expected to commence after December 15.

Officials were instructed to immediately fill 35 summer storage tanks and 67 minor irrigation tanks across the district and to submit reports detailing their current capacity and the estimated timeline for completion.

Irrigation SEs and RWS officials informed the collector that the water supply from the Tungabhadra Dam is ongoing, ensuring no drinking water issues in Kurnool, Gudur, and Yemmiganur municipalities. They added that 10 TMC of water, 5 TMC from the dam and 5 TMC via the LLC would need to be released in two phases during the dam’s repair period to meet the district’s requirements, particularly in the western regions.

Siri instructed officials to expedite repair works at the Adoni Summer Storage Tank to facilitate uninterrupted Tungabhadra water supply. She also directed them to draft a report for state-level authorities outlining measures for water release during the dam’s maintenance.

The SEs were asked to submit a comprehensive report detailing actions required to ensure continuous irrigation and drinking water supply in the district until June next year.