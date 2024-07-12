Fill potholes and focus on road repairs, Naidu tells roads officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to do urgent repair of roads that are in a bad shape across the state.

“Call tenders to start the repair works on an urgent basis, he told officials at a review of the R&B department held at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday.

The officials informed the CM that even potholes were not filled and pending bills remained uncleared for the contractors during the five-year YSRC rule. “The funds allocated for road repair were not spent. Since the bills of the contractors were not cleared, they did not take up the road-repair works. A minimum of Rs 300 cr is needed immediately to fill the potholes across the state,” the officials said.

“Potholes are found on the roads to an extent of 4,151 km. Of these, 2,939 km of roads need immediate attention,” they informed the CM.

Naidu discussed with the R and B officials and professors of the IIT and SRM University from Tirupati his plan for adopting the latest technology for road construction. They discussed the matter in detail and proposed using material for construction that can last long, particularly in heavy traffic areas.