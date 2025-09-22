Fight In Ruling TD, Among Allies In Kadapa

ANANTAPUR: Infighting in the Telugu Desam in Kadapa is hurting the morale of the party activists while bickering continues among the alliance partners in the region.

This even as chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is striving to strengthen ties between his Telugu Deam, the Jana Sena and the BJP. The internal troubles in the ruling alliance in the home turf of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have serious political implications.

In the latest instance, a group of TD activists from Jammalamadugu assembly segment attacked workers at the Ritwik Construction office of BJP MP CM Ramesh at Gandikota in Jammalamadugu assembly segment on Monday.

Sources said there have been internal bickering between the Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh of the BJP and Jammalamadugu MLA Adinarayana Reddy for the past few months.

Notably, the MP’s construction company had got development-related works in Gandikota, the historic tourism spot. While these works were in progress, a gang attacked the office and damaged its window planes and mobile phones of workers.

The parliamentarian had repeatedly complained to the police over gambling activities in Jammalamadugu area. The complaint was seen as an attempt to target the local MLA.

Meanwhile, the internal rift in the Telugu Desam in Kadapa town has reached its peak. A group of party activists started protesting against Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy and her husband, TD politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy, saying these leaders were encouraging the YSRC leaders who recently joined the Telugu Desam.

TD leader Krishna Reddy along with party activists and leaders held a meeting and performed special prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple, with prayers to the deity to bestow MLA Madhavi with some “good sense.”