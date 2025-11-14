Fifth Accused Held in Eluru Dacoity; Gold, Silver Recovered

Kakinada: Lakkavaram police have arrested another accused, Kaveti Chinna alias Prasad alias Ramesh alias Ramu (40), of Stuvartpuram in Bapatla district, in connection with a dacoity case reported in Eluru district. Chinna, a habitual offender, has been involved in five theft cases and a cheating case across Chittoor, Bapatla, Guntur and East Godavari districts.

Police recovered 70.860 grams of gold and 1.704 kg of silver ornaments worth Rs.12 lakh from him.

According to Lakkavaram police, on September 23, three unidentified persons entered the house of Vandanapu Lakshmi Kumari while she and her husband were asleep, gagged them with clothes and assaulted them with hands and sticks. The gang looted 40 sovereigns of gold and 2 kg of silver ornaments.

Police earlier arrested four accused Angadi Wilson Babu, Gajjela Vasu, Devara Srirama Murthy and Shaik Babji — on September 25. Chinna has been identified as the third accused in the case.

Cyber criminals impersonate ACB officials, Sub-Registrar cheated of Rs.2 lakh

Kakinada: Cyber criminals impersonating anti-corruption bureau officials cheated Mogalturu in-charge Sub-Registrar Sabbathi Srinivas by threatening raids on his office and demanding money to “avoid action”.

Mogalturu sub-inspector G. Vasu said the fraudsters telephoned Srinivas, identified themselves as ACB officials, and claimed they were preparing to conduct raids. They instructed him to deposit ₹3 lakh into their account to avert the alleged action.

Fearing repercussions, the official transferred ₹2 lakh through digital payment apps from multiple accounts. When the fraudsters demanded another Rs.1 lakh, Srinivas became suspicious and approached the ACB, where he learnt the call was fake.

He subsequently lodged a complaint with Mogalturu police, who have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Women’s Commission warns temple over harassment complaints

Kakinada: State women’s commission vhairperson Rayapati Sailaja said that insulting or harassing women would not be tolerated and that offenders would face strict action. She visited the Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple at Penugonda in West Godavari district on Thursday and interacted with women devotees.

Several women complained that a private individual working at the temple frequently behaved rudely towards them. Responding firmly, Sailaja said that insulting women through abusive or disrespectful words also constitutes violence. She made it clear that the Women’s Commission would not spare anyone—“at any level”—who uses insulting language against women.

She stated that the Endowments Department must take responsibility for ensuring women’s safety in temples and expressed anger over reports of misbehaviour by private individuals in the shrine. She directed the temple executive officer to immediately remove such persons from temple duties.

Condemning the “desecration” of a sacred place through such behaviour, Sailaja said she would write to Endowments Department officials seeking a detailed inquiry and appropriate action.