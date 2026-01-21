Fierce Contest On For Nandyal Vijaya Dairy Chairman’s Post

KURNOOL: A keen fight is underway for the post of chairman, Vijaya Dairy, Nandyal, the largest milk producers’ cooperative in Rayalaseema. There is an intense fight for the seat between the rival factions led by the Bhuma and SV groups. Both the Telugu Desam Party and the YSRC entities are leaving no stone unturned to gain control of the influential dairy.

At present, S.V. Jagan Mohan Reddy is serving as the chairman of Vijaya Dairy. His term is set to end on January 30. Apart from the chairman’s post, elections will also be held for the post of three directors on January 28

Notification for the election has already been issued January 19. Nominations will be accepted on January 23. Withdrawal of nominations will be accepted on January 24. Polling will take place on January 28 and results will be declared the same evening.

Allagadda TDP MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya’s brother, Bhuma Vikhyat Reddy, is making a strong bid to secure the chairman’s post. With the TDP completing two years in office, the Bhuma faction is confident of wresting control of the Vijaya Dairy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp remains confident of retaining the chairmanship, claiming that a majority of the directors are aligned with him.

Sources say both factions are reportedly considering moving the court over the chairman’s election. The SV group wants to approach the court to ensure that elections to the managing committee are conducted as scheduled.

On the other hand, the Bhuma faction is contemplating legal action with the aim of stalling the elections, alleging irregularities in the decisions taken by the dairy’s management.

Vijaya Dairy is the largest in Rayalaseema. It currently procures about 1.40 lakh litres of milk per day. It has 120 societies and around 40,000 dairy farmers as members. The dairy earns an annual income of ₹10 crore to ₹12 crore, running profitably for the past five years.