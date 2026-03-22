Festivities Over ₹27-Crore Works Inaugurated in Nellore Rural Area

Nellore: Nellore Rural assembly constituency, represented by TDP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, witnessed a festival-like atmosphere on Sunday, particularly Padarupalli area, with 240 development works worth ₹27 crore inaugurated simultaneously across the constituency at 10 a.m.

Significantly, the projects have been completed within just 60 days of their launch, making people respond enthusiastically at the various places the projects got inaugurated. The atmosphere looked like that at a village fair.

The main event took place in the 23rd Division of Padarupalli in the presence of Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Sridhar Reddy, mayor Devarakonda Sujatha, TIDCO chairman Vemulapati Ajay, corporators, and leaders and workers of alliance partners TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena.

The coalition leaders attended as chief guests at different venues, while area people inaugurated the projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Endowments minister described MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy as a self-made leader. He assured his continued support to the constituency.

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy disclosed that people will see a major industry coming up soon at the MSME Park in Amancherla village.

Highlighting the developmental push, the Nellore Rural MLA said within two years of the coalition government assuming power under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, works worth ₹614 crore have been completed, are underway, or are in the pipeline in the constituency.

The projects inaugurated span key infrastructure sectors, including roads, drainage, drinking water supply, street lighting, parks, flyovers, and railway underpasses.