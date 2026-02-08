Festivities Have Begun With Rose Day on February 7

Visakhapatnam: Valentine’s Day celebrations on February 14 in the port city of Visakhapatnam have taken on a more inclusive hue this year. The week-long festivities starting from Rose Day on February 7 through Valentine's Day on February 14 will redefine the idea of who deserves tokens of love and affection.



What had once been largely centred on couples is now being embraced as an occasion to express warmth and gratitude towards all loved ones: parents, siblings, friends, and extended family.



Charan, an animation editor, spotted buying roses in the city, said, "I'm buying them for my mother and sister," he explained. "It shouldn't be necessary to show love only to your partner. This Valentine's week means expressing love and care to the beloved, the people I actually love."



Visakhapatnam has seen a surge in Valentine-themed events, from "Febtines Night" to Valentine's Eve celebrations featuring live bands and DJ performances. Several restaurants have adapted their policies accordingly. Some welcome guests to bring any loved one, whether mother, father, best friend, or sibling. Others maintain a couples-only policy.

Pricing for celebrations vary widely. DJ nights and live band shows start from ₹499, poolside couple dinners begin at ₹6,000, and buffets commence from ₹1,899 onwards. Visakhapatnam has seen a surge in Valentine-themed events, from "Febtines Night" to Valentine's Eve celebrations featuring live bands and DJ performances. Several restaurants have adapted their policies accordingly. Some welcome guests to bring any loved one, whether mother, father, best friend, or sibling. Others maintain a couples-only policy.Pricing for celebrations vary widely. DJ nights and live band shows start from ₹499, poolside couple dinners begin at ₹6,000, and buffets commence from ₹1,899 onwards.



One venue has launched a unique social media contest. Couples who propose at their establishment and post the video online stand to win an iPhone 17 if their post garners the most likes and views.



e-Commerce and food delivery platforms have rolled out daily deals aligned with each day's theme: roses on Rose Day, rings on Propose Day, and so on. Food delivery apps are offering items, starting from as low as ₹39 for cupcakes and ₹149 for milkshakes and strawberry-coated treats.



Local restaurants, pubs, and cafes are organising special events like "Valentine's Prom Night," while well-known food brands have jumped on the love bandwagon, introducing specialty items such as heart-shaped pizzas.



Local markets selling Valentine's Week merchandise have seen dramatic price increases. Rose prices have surged to ₹50–80 per piece, varying by colour and size.



P. Sharad, a roadside teddy bear vendor at Maddilapalem, said, "I have doubled my minimum prices from ₹50 to ₹100." "This is our prime season for income generation, with customers looking for gifts."



Kiranmayee, a restaurant owner and baker, reported receiving bulk orders. She has introduced Valentine's special items, including K-pop-themed donuts and other celebratory treats.

Following Valentine's Day, an unofficial but culturally popular "Anti-Valentine Week" or "Post-Valentine Week" will run from February 15 to February 21. Widely shared online, this satirical observance has become a favourite among friends.

It includes Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day, offering a humorous coping mechanism and fresh start for those seeking closure.



