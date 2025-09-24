Festive Spirit Envelops Tirumala As Salakatla Brahmotsavams Begin

Tirupati: Devotees entered the festive spirit on Wednesday with the Salakatla Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara commencing atop the Tirumala Hills with the traditional Dhwajarohanam.

The nine-day spiritual celebrations attract lakhs of devotees from the country and across the world.

As per the muhurtam, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams authorities performed the Dhwajarohanam ceremony between 5:43 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening. The sacred yellow Dhwajapatam flag, embossed with the image of Lord Garudalawar, went up Dhwajasthambham amid the chanting of Vedic hymns by a team of temple priests, accompanied by the beats of traditional temple drums.

Following these rituals, priests took the processional deities, along with the Parivara deities, in a golden palanquin through the four mada streets of Tirumala, which resonated with devotional fervour as cultural performances, including colourful dances, kolatam, bhajans and drum beats, added to the festive atmosphere.

According to tradition, Lord Brahma initiated the Srivari Brahmotsavams in gratitude to Lord Venkateswara for safeguarding humanity during the Kaliyuga. The name, ‘Brahma’ denotes the nine-day duration of the festival, which coincides with the Sun’s entry into Kanya Rasi in the month of Aswayuja.

Daily Vahana Sevas are the key feature of Brahmotsavams, when the Utsava Murti of Lord Venkateswara – Sri Malayappa Swamy – is taken in processions on various vahanams twice a day. In the inaugural procession on Wednesday evening, Lord Malayappa Swamy, mounted on Adi Sesha, the seven-hooded serpent, gave darshan to people from the Pedda Sesha Vahanam.

On Thursday, the deity will ride on Chinna Sesha in the morning, followed by Hamsa Vahanam in the evening. The Vahana Sevas will continue with processions on different vahanams such as Simha, Mutyapu Pandiri, Kalpa Vruksha, Mohini Avataram, and the much-awaited Garuda Vahanam on September 28. The festival will culminate with the Rathotsavam on October 1 and the Chakra Snanam in the Swamy Pushkarini on October 2

Vahana Seva Schedule

September 25 (Day 2): Chinna Sesha Vahanam (8–10 a.m.); Hamsa Vahanam (7–9 p.m.)

September 26 (Day 3): Simha Vahanam (8–10 a.m.); Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam (7–9 p.m.)

September 27 (Day 4): Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam (8–10 a.m.); Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam (7–9 p.m.)

September 28 (Day 5): Mohini Avataram (8–10 a.m.); Garuda Vahanam (6:30–11:30 p.m.)

September 29 (Day 6): Hanumantha Vahanam (8–10 a.m.); Swarna Rathotsavam (4–5 p.m.); Gaja Vahanam (7–9 p.m.)

September 30 (Day 7): Surya Prabha Vahanam (8–10 a.m.); Chandra Prabha Vahanam (7–9 p.m.)

October 1 (Day 8): Rathotsavam (7 a.m. onwards); Aswa Vahanam (7–9 p.m.)

October 2 (Day 9): Chakra Snanam (6–9 a.m)