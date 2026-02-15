Festival Draws Over 2 Lakh Visitors

Nellore: The Pakala beach has transformed into a massive sea of humanity on Sunday. More than two lakh visitors turned up for the two-day Beach Festival, turning the coastline into a vibrant celebration of tourism, culture and adventure.

Organised jointly by the state maritime board and the tourism department on February 14 and 15, the festival was hailed as one of the biggest events ever hosted at Pakala.

The shore buzzed with excitement as visitors enjoyed heli tourism, race boat rides, beach sports, food stalls featuring regional delicacies, exhibition stalls, and entertainment shows.

A highlight was the spectacular musical night that matched the roar of the waves, keeping the crowd energized well into the evening. The overwhelming response has set a new benchmark for beach tourism in the region.

State tourism corporation chairman Nookasani Balaji announced that the turnout crossed two lakh visitors over the two days.

With helicopter rides drawing huge demand, heli tourism would continue on Monday.