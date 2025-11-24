Fervour Marks Padmavathi Devi Rathotsavam in Tiruchanoor

Tirupati: The procession of the massive wooden chariot was held at the Sri Padmavathi Devi temple in Tiruchanoor on Monday, marking the penultimate day of the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams. The Rathotsavam drew thousands of devotees, who lined up along the four mada streets to witness the ritual that remains a major highlight of the nine-day festival.

The beautifully adorned idol of the Goddess, seated inside the wooden chariot, was taken in a ceremonial procession across the Mada streets. Vedic chants, Mangala Vayidyam and classical performances by artists echoed through the streets as the chariot, pulled by devotees, moved slowly along its route.

Before dawn, priests conducted special rituals for the chariot and brought the processional deity to the Ratha Mandapam, the starting point of the Rathotsavam. The Ratharohanam (mounting the goddess onto the chariot) ritual attracted huge crowds well before sunrise. Devotees waited for a chance to pull the wooden chariot, considering it a blessing to be part of the sacred task.

As part of the age-old belief, rock salt and pepper were thrown at the chariot, and devotees rushed to collect them, convinced that consuming the mixture crushed under the wheels would bring relief from ailments. The goddess, dressed in a pearl-embellished saree and radiant ornaments, captivated the crowd as chants of devotion filled the temple streets.

In the evening, the procession of the deity on the Aswa Vahanam, the horse-shaped carrier gilded with gold, was observed. With the completion of this vahana seva, the vahana schedule, including the two chariot processions, formally came to an end. The festivities will conclude on Saturday with the Panchami Theertham.

Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swami, Chinna Jeeyar Swami, TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, JEO V. Veerabrahmam, CVSO K.V. Muralikrishna, deputy EO P. Harindranath, temple priests, officials and devotees took part in the processions.