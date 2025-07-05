 Top
Female Elephant Found Dead Near Peddavaddu Cheruvu

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
5 July 2025 9:05 PM IST

Senior forest officials, along with forest range officers and beat officers, rushed to the spot and conducted a post-mortem examination in the afternoon.

Dead Elephant found nere Peddavoddu Cheruvu (Tank) in Chittoor on Saturday—Image By Arrangement

Nellore: The body of a female elephant was found near the banks of Peddavaddu Cheruvu (tank) close to Pooredivaripalli village in the Kallur Forest Beat, Irala Section, of the Chittoor West Forest Range on Saturday morning.

Veterinary doctors attributed the cause of death to constipation, reportedly due to excessive consumption of mangoes. Samples were collected from various parts of the elephant's body for further clinical investigation.

The carcass was buried in a deep pit dug with the help of a JCB excavator. Forest officials have urged local residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing out at night, as the elephant herd may return to the spot in search of the deceased animal.

