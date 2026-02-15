Feast for Eyes as Leaders Gather With Families

Vijayawada:In the continuation of a new trend being set by education minister N. Lokesh in politics, he hosted a get-together with MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the Guntur and Vijayawada parliamentary constituencies — along with their families — at his Undavalli residence on Saturday.

The warm, family-centric interaction turned into a visual treat as public representatives arrived with their spouses and children, lending the gathering the charms of a festive outdoor luncheon. The atmosphere was relaxed and convivial.



Welcoming each family personally, Lokesh engaged in informal conversations, spending quality time with children and exchanging pleasantries with elders.



This was the third such get-together in a row. Significantly, the discussions steered clear of politics and budget matters, focusing instead on family well-being, education, health and sports.

Observing that many parents tend to equate success solely with academics and conventional careers, Lokesh encouraged them to support children who aspire to pursue sports professionally.



“Education and career are important, but sports too can be a rewarding and respectable career path,” he noted, advocating a balanced approach to nurturing young talent.

The leaders and their families shared a common meal, reinforcing bonds of camaraderie and mutual respect. The event unfolded like a traditional vanabhojanam (community picnic), creating an atmosphere of warmth and unity.



In a gesture reflecting transparency and responsiveness, at Saturday’s get-together too, Lokesh handed over the latest status reports on representations submitted by the leaders. He ensured that they were updated on pending requests and developmental works.

True to his commitment to promoting local industries in his constituency, Lokesh presented Mangalagiri handloom sarees as gifts to the women guests.



Among those present were Guntur MP and Union minister of state for rural development and communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, along with several MLAs and MLCs from Guntur, Tenali, Tadikonda, Ponnur, Prathipadu, Guntur West, Guntur East, Nandigama, Jaggayyapeta, Mylavaram, Tiruvuru, Vijayawada Central and Vijayawada East—all of them accompanied by their families.

