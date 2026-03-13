Fears of LPG Shortage Push Kakinada Consumers Towards Piped Gas

Kakinada: Concerns over possible LPG shortages and delays in cylinder supply are prompting consumers and commercial establishments in Kakinada to increasingly opt for piped gas connections, even as authorities maintain that adequate stocks are available.

Sources said several households and businesses, particularly hotels and restaurants, have approached Bhagyanagar Gas Company Limited (BGL) seeking piped gas connections for domestic and commercial use. Officials said piped gas is currently supplied to about 30,000 consumers out of nearly 50,000 registered users in the city.

According to estimates, an average household consumes around 25 units of piped gas in two months, with the tariff fixed at Rs 51 per unit. Many consumers feel piped gas is cheaper than LPG cylinders and also eliminates the inconvenience of waiting for cylinder deliveries.

BGL officials said gas supply to the network is stable and sourced from companies such as GAIL and HPCL, with current reserves expected to last for about three months.

However, consumers have complained about delays in laying pipelines for new applicants. As per BGL guidelines, connections should be provided within 90 days after submission of the application and deposit. The refundable security deposit, which earlier stood at Rs 5,000, has recently been increased to Rs 7,000.

Residents of apartment complexes also alleged that contractors are reluctant to extend pipeline connections unless at least half of the flat owners opt for the service.

Consumers have also raised concerns about the billing system, claiming that bills are sometimes issued after several months instead of the regular two-month cycle, making payments difficult.

At the same time, several LPG consumers said they were facing problems booking gas cylinders despite official assurances that there is no shortage.

G. Kesav, a consumer from Kakinada, said he had been trying to book a cylinder, but the booking system repeatedly showed the message “device full”. He said the previous cylinder took nearly 30 days to be delivered and urged authorities to address the issue.

East Godavari district civil supplies officer V. Parvathi said the administration is holding regular discussions with oil marketing companies such as IOCL, HPCL and BPCL to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders.

She said the district has about 8.67 lakh LPG connections served by 52 distributors through bottling plants in Visakhapatnam, Gokavaram and Vijayawada. Around 225.46 metric tonnes of LPG, equivalent to 15,742 cylinders, are currently available in the district.

Parvathi added that rumours about LPG scarcity have temporarily increased bookings, leading to minor delays in supply. Consumers facing issues can register complaints on the helpline number 8074661259, she said.