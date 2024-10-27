FCM Injections to Check Anaemia Among AP’s Tribal Women

Visakhapatnam: Women, child and tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani emphasised on additional usage of Orofer FCM (ferric carboxymaltose) injections to combat anaemia in Parvatipuram Manyam district. Tribal women in the district face anaemia, which threatens the lives of pregnant women during delivery.

The minister disclosed that they are, however, trying to tap funds, as each injection cost about ₹2,000.

FCM injections are being selectively used in Manyam’s district and area hospitals during emergencies. The injection can be given to any person irrespective of his / her blood group to improve their haemoglobin in the blood. The district hospital uses 150 to 200 injections every month.

Speaking to media in Saluru on Sunday, Sandhya Rani underlined that medical services are being enhanced in the tribal areas. “No primary health centre (PHC) will be without a doctor and drugs,” she declared. The government has agreed to provide five new ambulances to every Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in the state, she stated.

On other issues, the minister said plans are being made to provide drinking water to all villages in the district within a month. Focus will be on 10 per cent of the villages, which still have no drinking water supply.

She pointed out that 198 schools had been closed in the district when the last government took up rationalisation of government educational institutions in various areas. She said steps are being taken to open more schools. Toilet blocks have been sanctioned for 234 hostels and 469 Anganwadi centres.

Sandhya Rani assured that the 100 -bed hospital at Saluru will be ready by March 2025. State government has released ₹4 crore for its completion. The hospital will serve the needs of two lakh people in the area.

Kurupam hospital has been sanctioned ₹40 lakh and pending works will be completed by this December, she added.



