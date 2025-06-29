FCI Urged To Step Up Grain Procurement From AP

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam MP from Narasaraopeta, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, has underscored the need for the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure a higher quantum of food grains from Andhra Pradesh. Out of a targeted procurement of 25 lakh metric tonnes, FCI procured only 10 lakh metric tonnes from the state last year, he pointed out.

The MP chaired the FCI Andhra Pradesh region’s State-Level Consultative Committee meeting held in Guntur on Saturday.

Speaking to the media afterwards, he said discussions were held on optimising the use of FCI godowns, improving quality standards, and utilising vacant space within the godowns, as only 80% of capacity was currently in use. He requested that the vacant space be allotted to the AP Civil Supplies Department to help store procured food grains.

He further urged FCI to strengthen procurement systems for rice and enhance quality controls, to which the corporation responded positively. He emphasised that these efforts are aimed at protecting and benefiting farmers in the state.