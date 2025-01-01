Kurnool: Father offers acid to baby, suspecting wife's fidelity

Kurnool: A man poured acid into the mouth of his 11-month-old baby, suspecting his wife’s fidelity and that the infant was not his, in Prakasam district. The baby is in a critical condition, and the suspect, Muvvala Bhaskar Rao, a native of Paderu in Visakhapatnam, is missing.

Locals rushed the child to Ongole RIMS Hospital for immediate treatment. Ongole taluk circle inspector K. Ajay Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered.

Bhaskar Rao and his wife Lakshmi had recently moved to Gundayapalem near Karavadi in Ongole Rural mandal to work in a shrimp pond.