Father Kills Infant, Assaults Wife Over Suspicion

Kurnool: A man identified as Chakali Naresh allegedly killed his eight-month-old son and brutally attacked his wife. According to Circle Inspector Vamshinath, Naresh, a resident of Devanakonda, had married Shravani of Kulumala village in Gonegandla mandal two years ago. It was his second marriage. The couple welcomed a baby boy eight months ago, but their relationship soon turned bitter as Naresh frequently suspected Shravani’s fidelity.

Police disclosed that Naresh had a violent history. From his first marriage, he had two sons and two daughters, and he was also accused of killing his first wife under similar suspicions before marrying Shravani.

On Wednesday night, in a fit of rage, Naresh allegedly snatched the baby from Shravani and threw him into a water drum, killing the infant instantly. He then attacked Shravani, leaving her critically injured. Family members rushed her to the hospital, where doctors described her condition as serious.

Grief-stricken by the loss of her child, Shravani demanded severe punishment for Naresh. Meanwhile, her parents and relatives staged a protest on the road with the infant’s body, blocking traffic for nearly two hours and demanding strict action against the accused.

Circle Inspector Vamshinath assured the family that a case would be registered and a thorough investigation conducted. Following this assurance, the protest was withdrawn, and police shifted the infant’s body for post-mortem. The CI later confirmed that a case had been registered and the investigation was underway.