Father Booked For Alleged Abuse Of Two Children In Nellore

NELLORE: A man has been booked for allegedly subjecting his two children to physical abuse in Anumasamudrampeta mandal of Nellore district.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after locals complained that a nine-year-old boy and his seven-year-old sister were being repeatedly beaten, with burn-like injuries visible on their bodies. Secretariat staff visited the house, found evidence of abuse and alerted the police.

The children, traumatised and unable to speak, broke down during questioning. Villagers alleged that the father inflicted injuries on them regularly.

Police identified the accused as MD Kutubuddin, a mechanic from Eedupalli in Sangareddy district. He had recently moved to AS Peta with the children, leaving his wife in his native place.

A case has been registered and an investigation is under way. The children have been rescued and shifted to a child protection home in Nellore.