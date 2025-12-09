Fatal Head-on Collision in Chittoor District Claims Three Lives

Amaravati: Three people died and three others were seriously injured in a fatal head-on collision between two cars in Nagari mandal, Chittoor district, on Tuesday morning. The devastating accident took place near Tadukupeta. One of the vehicles was traveling from Tiruchanur to Tiruttani, while the other was heading in the opposite direction, from Chennai to Tirumala, when they crashed.

The deceased have been identified as Shankar and Santhanam, both from Tiruchanur, and Arun from Chennai. Authorities confirmed that Shankar and Santhanam were employed as 'Potu' (kitchen) workers at the Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur.

The three injured individuals are all reportedly from Tamil Nadu. Police immediately transported both the deceased and the injured to the Nagari Government Hospital for necessary procedures and treatment.



