Fatal Car Crash Probe Leads to Ganja Smuggling Racket, 1 Held

Nellore: A fatal road accident in Prakasam district has led to the discovery of an alleged ganja smuggling operation, with police arresting one person and seizing 19 kg of contraband.

The case, registered at Gudluru police station, originated from an accident on March 14 near Veerepalli-Mocherla on NH-16. A car rammed into an auto carrying labourers, killing two brothers, one on the spot and another later at Kavali Government Hospital, while six others were injured.

During the investigation, police found that the car occupants had fled, leaving behind suspicious bags in nearby bushes. The bags were later found containing around 19 kg of ganja, valued at approximately ₹1.9 lakh.

Police said the accused were allegedly transporting ganja from Odisha to Chennai for sale. The arrested individual, Tarimella Saikumar, 21, a native of Chennai, was reportedly driving the vehicle. The consignment is believed to have been collected near Edlapadu before being transported.

Special teams led by Kandukur DSP Balasubrahmanyam traced and apprehended Saikumar near Mocherla village. He has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS and NDPS Act, and efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.