Fasting Instils Empathy by Teaching Value of Hunger and Hardship: Pemmasani

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister of state for rural development and communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a Minority Community Hall at Namburu village in Pedakakani mandal, coinciding with the holy month of Ramzan.

The project, aimed at providing a dedicated space for the Muslim community, is being taken up with the support of donors Sudanagunta Raghavendra Prasad and Kalyani Prasad, who have pledged significant contributions towards community infrastructure in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chandrasekhar said he felt privileged to facilitate the construction of a community hall that would serve Muslim brethren, particularly during Ramzan. He appreciated Raghavendra Prasad for responding to the call of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and coming forward to construct Shadi Khanas.

The minister for state said Raghavendra Prasad had donated ₹4 crore for the construction of nine community halls, of which foundation stones had already been laid for eight, with works more than halfway complete. He added that two such halls in Ravela and Pedaparimi villages of Tadikonda constituency were scheduled for inauguration shortly.

Despite financial constraints, the TD-led government remains committed to implementing welfare schemes on time, Dr Chandrasekhar said. Referring to Ramzan, he observed that fasting instils empathy by teaching the value of hunger and hardship, while charity through zakat strengthens social harmony. “Ramzan is a festival to be observed together, beyond differences, with prayers for peace and prosperity,” he said, assuring continued development efforts despite challenges.

Raghavendra Prasad said wealth becomes meaningful only when it is shared. He urged beneficiaries of assistance to extend similar support to others when possible, thereby sustaining a cycle of social upliftment.

Following the foundation ceremony, the minister participated in an iftar hosted by local Muslim leaders and offered prayers along with them. Guntur East MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed, minority cell representatives, mandal officials and local leaders were present.