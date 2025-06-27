Fast-track Polavaram Hydroelectric Work: Director

Vijayawada, June 27: AP Genco director (Hydel) M. Sujay Kumar called for the completion of the Polavaram hydroelectric power project in an expeditious manner in line with the main project works.

He visited the Polavaram hydroelectric power station works at Polavaram on Friday and instructed the AP Genco and the contract agency officials to come up with an action plan to complete the power project on par with the completion of the main components of the Polavaram project, including diaphragm wall and ECRF dam works.

He inaugurated a critical 150/30 ton capacity crane at the Polavaram hydroelectric power station after performing puja to be used for installing major components like turbines and generators.



