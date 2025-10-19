Farooq Urges Minorities To Excel Through Education And Unity

VIJAYAWADA: Law and minority welfare minister Nasyam Mohammed Farooq emphasised the need for Muslim minorities to strive for excellence in all fields through inclusivity and collective progress.

Speaking at the Companionship Community Changemakers (CCC) Awards ceremony organised by the Companion Ship Foundation at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday, Minister Farook, along with former MLC and TD politburo member T.D. Janardhan and Minority Rights Protection Committee state president Farooq Shibli, presented awards and certificates to individuals for their selfless service in education, sports, and social work.

Extending his Diwali greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Minister Farook said the coalition government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has ushered in light and prosperity through welfare and industrial growth initiatives.

He stated that education is the foundation of empowerment and urged the Muslim community to utilise every opportunity for advancement in economic, social, and political spheres. He said that the government had introduced a special action plan for Muslim welfare, including loan assistance, higher education support, and Urdu development programmes.

Farooq commended the Companion Ship Foundation’s efforts and suggested expanding its initiatives to the Rayalaseema districts of Nandyal, Kurnool, and Kadapa. He assured full government support for all programmes promoting Muslim welfare, regardless of political affiliations.

Organisers Shabbir, Siraj, and Mansoor said the CCC Awards were intended to recognise contributors to social development and that similar events would be held to highlight community excellence.