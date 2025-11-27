Farooq Shubli Assumes Charge As AP Urdu Academy Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: Minority leader Farooq Shubli has formally assumed charge as Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday, in the presence of minister for minority welfare N. Md. Farook.

Farooq urged the new chairman to prepare and implement grassroots-level action plans to strengthen the functioning of Urdu Ghars, Shadi Khanas and training centres across the state. He stressed the need to expand the Academy’s activities to promote and preserve the Urdu language.

Shubli expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, ministers Nara Lokesh and Farooq for entrusting him with the responsibility. He said he would work to enhance the Academy’s reputation under their guidance.