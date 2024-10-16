Farmers Upset Over Auction of Natems Sugar’s Nindra Assets

Tirupati:Farmers, who supplied sugarcane to Natems Sugar factory in Nindra of Chittoor district during the 2018–19 season, are upset over the proposed auction of the company assets without settling their dues.

The factory reportedly owes over ₹100 crore – ₹37 crore to local farmers, ₹60 crore to a Mumbai-based finance company, and ₹7 crore to its workers. For over five years, farmers and factory workers have been staging protests demanding their pending payments.



Government had earlier announced measures to auction the assets of Natems Sugar to settle the dues. However, the finance company, which had loaned ₹60 crore to the factory, approached court and got the auction stayed.



With legal obstacles now cleared, the finance company has started taking steps to auction the factory’s movable and immovable assets. This has enraged farmers and workers, who want their dues to be settled first.



On Tuesday, members of the Netaji Sugarcane Farmers' Association staged a protest outside the factory, opposing the auction and demanding immediate intervention of the government.



“We supplied sugarcane, so that Natems Sugar could prosper. But the factory has abandoned us without making any payment. For five years, we have been fighting for our dues. Government must act immediately on the matter,” association president Adi Narayana Reddy stated.



Factory workers declared that they will not allow the company to proceed with the auction unless it does not settle their dues.



Addressing the protesting farmers, deputy general manager of the finance company Babitha said discussions will be held soon with the district collector to address various concerns, including payments to farmers and workers.



Following this, farmers halted their protest. They, however, warned that they would resume their agitation if their demands are not addressed promptly.