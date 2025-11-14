Farmers Told to Opt for Dry Crops as Krishna Water Falls Short for Rabi

Vijayawada: Farmers in the Krishna delta have been advised to cultivate dry crops such as pulses for the coming rabi season due to an anticipated shortage of water in the Krishna river.

Krishna Delta Systems chief engineer B. Rambabu, in a statement on Friday, said that despite heavy floods this year, nearly 222 tmc ft of water had already been supplied for kharif cultivation under the command areas of Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Pattiseema and Prakasam Barrage. Against the kharif requirement of 208 tmc ft, the department supplied all available water.

He said the total water requirement up to the end of May 2026 including 20 tmc ft for drinking water was estimated at 228 tmc ft. So far, only 118 tmc ft remains as Andhra Pradesh’s share after drawals from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, while Pulichintala currently holds about 40 tmc ft. This water must be conserved to meet both drinking needs and kharif requirements from June.

With only 158 tmc ft available against the required 228 tmc ft, Rambabu said efficient water usage was essential to overcome the deficit. Water from Pulichintala would be released for drinking purposes and to support kharif crops in the Krishna delta from the first week of June 2026, he added.