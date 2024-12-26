Farmers struggle as tomato prices plummet

Tirupati: Farmers of the erstwhile Chittoor district, particularly those from Madanapalle, Punganur and Palamaner regions, are shocked due to a dramatic plunge in tomato prices.

Just weeks ago, a 15-kg crate of tomatoes fetched ₹600 to ₹900 in the wholesale market. Currently, it is selling for just ₹200 to ₹300. Cultivators say they are struggling to recover even their input costs.

The crisis surfaced when tomato exports to major consumer states, such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kolkata and Delhi, stopped. Traditionally, these states rely heavily on tomatoes from Chittoor district. But increased local production in these states has disrupted market dynamics.

Further, tomatoes are also arriving from the neighbouring Anantapur district, pushing the fruit’s prices further downward.

“I spent ₹4 lakh to cultivate tomatoes on 2.5 acres using advanced methods like drip irrigation and mulching. So far, I’ve earned only ₹1.5 lakh. Even with two more harvests, I’ll barely recover ₹1 lakh, leaving me with a ₹2 lakh loss,” said Raja Ram, a farmer from Sadum.

However, the drop in prices is not confined to tomatoes. Farmers growing other vegetables, like green chilli, brinjal and radish, are also facing a severe challenge.

For instance, green chilies had been selling for ₹40–₹60 per kilogramme a week ago. They are now priced ₹15–₹20 a kg. Lower-grade chili is fetching just ₹10 per kilo.

A marketing official attributed the drop in prices to multiple factors. Increased local production in traditional markets has resulted in oversupply.

Adding to the woes of farmers, pest infestations and diseases have significantly impacted the quality of their produce, making it harder to secure good prices.

Farmers have called for urgent government intervention, including minimum support prices and improved market access, to mitigate their problem.

