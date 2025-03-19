Farmers seek cashew purchases through Rythu Bharosa Kendras

Visakhapatnam:The tribal community of Ajaypuram is rallying for government intervention as they face devastating losses in their cashew orchards. Showcasing their cashew trees in protest, the farmers are demanding the purchase of cashew nuts through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and announcing a support price to sustain their livelihoods.

Located within the Cheemalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatam mandal, 13 villages are home to 600 tribal families, including members of communities such as ST Konda Dora, PVTG Kondha, Bhagata and Valmiki. These families cultivate cashew orchards spanning 1,200 acres, with cashew farming serving as their primary source of income. Over the years, 300 individuals have received Rights of Forest (ROFR) pattas in 2012, 2022 and 2023, while 400 more were granted D pattas in 1989, solidifying their connection to the land.



However, the outbreak of Tea Mosquito Bug (TMB) diseases has led to catastrophic losses, with nearly 75% of the cashew crop destroyed. Farmers now face the prospect of earning income from just 25% of their harvest. Adding to their burden, the lack of bank loans for ROFR lands has forced them to rely on private moneylenders, who charge exorbitant interest rates. To manage essential farming operations, such as purchasing pesticides and maintaining their orchards, farmers typically borrow up to `20,000 per acre, a debt they now struggle to repay.



Women farmers like Pangi Jyoti and leaders such as CPM’s K. Govinda Rao are urging the government to compensate for the crop losses and to announce a fair support price for the remaining cashew nuts. They stress the urgent need for government purchases through Rythu Bharosa Kendras.