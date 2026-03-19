Farmers Put on Alert as Unseasonal Rains Lash AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to carry out a detailed and comprehensive assessment of crop losses caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms across the state.

During a review meeting he held with agriculture department officials, Naidu took stock of the damage caused by heavy rains, gusty winds and hailstorms. According to preliminary estimates, crops over 1,215 hectares have been affected, impacting 2,043 farmers.

Officials said six districts — Krishna, Nellore, Sri Sathya Sai, NTR, Anantapur and Parvathipuram Manyam — bore the brunt of the weather disturbance. As many as 16 mandals and 89 villages reported crop damage.

Among field crops, paddy spread over 384 hectares, maize in 630 hectares and black gram in 200 hectares suffered significant losses.

Horticulture plantations were also hit in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and NTR districts, with 267 hectares belonging to 307 farmers damaged. Crops such as banana, papaya, mango and orange were affected.

Emphasising the need for timely intervention, the chief minister instructed officials to continuously update farmers on weather conditions and keep them alert to minimise further losses. He also called for proactive measures to mitigate the impact and ensure necessary support to affected farmers.

Meanwhile, with the meteorological department forecasting more adverse weather for the next three to four days, agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu convened an emergency review meeting to assess preparedness.

During a teleconference with senior officials, including the agriculture commissioner and horticulture director, the minister warned that a trough or cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal could trigger widespread impact across Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and North Coastal regions.

Highlighting the vulnerability of standing crops such as banana, mango, chilli and maize, Atchannaidu directed the officials to identify the affected fields swiftly and record losses without delay to ensure timely relief.

The agriculture minister also issued advisories urging farmers to harvest mature crops, store produce safely, avoid venturing into fields during thunderstorms, and secure farm equipment. People were cautioned against taking shelter under trees during lightning and advised to move to safer locations.

While the rains may offer some respite from rising temperatures, the minister stressed the need for vigilance to prevent further damage, reiterating the government’s commitment to support every affected farmer.

Officials said six districts — Krishna district, Nellore district, Sri Sathya Sai district, NTR district, Anantapur district and Parvathipuram Manyam district — were severely impacted.

A total of 16 mandals and 89 villages reported crop damage.

Among field crops, paddy cultivated in 384 hectares, maize in 630 hectares and black gram in 200 hectares suffered losses due to adverse weather conditions.

Horticulture crops were also affected in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and NTR districts. Officials reported that 267 hectares of plantations belonging to 307 farmers were damaged, including banana, papaya, mango and orange crops.