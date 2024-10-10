Farmers Protest for Road Connectivity

Kurnool: The villagers of Nutanapalle in Kurnool staged a protest on Thursday, demanding the construction of a road to access their agricultural lands. Currently, the highway divides their lands from the village, causing significant inconvenience. AP Rythu Sangham district general secretary Ramakrishna criticised the government for offering low compensation to farmers whose lands were acquired for the highway and for failing to provide necessary road connectivity. He urged immediate action to ensure farmers can access their fields and transport their produce to markets, as they are facing serious difficulties in reaching their lands.

Mental health awareness drive held

Kurnool: The Anantapur Psychiatric Society, in partnership with the Indian Medical Association, Inner Wheel Club, and NSS, organised a mental health awareness programme and rally for girl students on Thursday at the local IMA hall, marking World Mental Health Day. Forty students excelling in various college competitions were awarded certificates, mementos, and medals.

Senior Civil Judge Siva Prasad Yadav, the chief guest, expressed concern over the growing preference for cellphone relationships over human connections, which negatively affects mental health. He emphasised the importance of family, friends, and teachers while advocating for yoga, pranayama, and positive thinking for overall well-being.

Psychiatrist Dr. Yendluri Prabhakar spoke on workplace mental health, stressing teamwork and compassion. In Kurnool, B. Leela Venkata Seshadri, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, visited the Government General Hospital's mental health ward, advocating for the rights of individuals with mental health challenges and encouraging legal support through the NALSA Scheme, 2015.