AP Farmers Protest Acquisition of Agricultural Land

NELLORE: Tension flared in Nellore's Ulavapadu mandal as police cracked down on a peaceful protest, led by the Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY), against the proposed acquisition of 8,350 acres of agricultural land for solar power projects near Ramayapatnam Port.

Police deployments blocked all access roads to the village to stop the demonstration. However, BCY chief Ramachandra Yadav managed to reach Karedu and led a 3-km march to the protest site. He was joined by hundreds of farmers. Police tried to stop the procession, but the farmers continued.

Addressing the crowd, Yadav criticised the state government for moving ahead with the land acquisition without consulting the affected farmers.

“It’s deeply disappointing that the government is trying to take away thousands of acres of fertile land without even talking to the people who depend on it,” he said. He warned that protests would grow stronger if the government did not immediately withdraw from the plan.

The protest halted traffic on the national highway. In response, sub-collector Puja held talks with the protesters and BCY leaders. The protest was called off after officials assured the farmers that a report would be sent to the government recommending cancellation of the project.

Farmers said their lives depend on the land, accusing the government of prioritising corporate interests. Farmers demanded the project be relocated to non-agricultural land.

The Andhra Pradesh Farmers’ Coordination Committee strongly condemned the police action. Convener Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao called it a "brutal crackdown".

He expressed concern over the allocation of 8,350 acres of farmland, including 1,000 acres of mango orchards.

He alleged AICC member Sunkara Padmasree, a senior Congress leader who questioned the police's actions, was mistreated. Her car was reportedly vandalised during the incident.

Rao has urged the Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh to take immediate disciplinary action against the officials involved.

The situation remained tense in the village at the time of last reporting.