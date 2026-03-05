Farmers Panic As Three Leopards Prowl Gudibanda

Kurnool: Panic gripped farmers after three leopards were sighted in agricultural fields in Gudibanda mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday afternoon. The sudden movement of the wild animals in the fields created fear among local farmers working in the area. A farmer, Chand Basha, first noticed the leopards moving through the fields and alerted others nearby. Soon after, a few local youths captured videos of the animals on their mobile phones, which quickly spread among villagers. Farmers say that such incidents are occurring frequently in the Madakasira constituency.

Farmers said that in recent times leopards have been frequently venturing close to villages and attacking livestock such as cows, goats, buffaloes and dogs for food. Locals expressed concern that if the animals approach farmers working alone in the fields, the situation could turn dangerous. They urged the forest department to take immediate steps to monitor the movement of the leopards and ensure the safety of villagers.