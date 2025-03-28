Farmers in Chittoor in Crisis as Tomato Prices Crash

Tirupati: Tomato farmers in the erstwhile Chittoor district are a distressed lot as the vegetable price has crashed to unprecedented lows this season. On Friday, a 15-kg box of tomatoes fetched a maximum of Rs 110, with the lowest price dropping to as low as Rs 30. At these rates, farmers are unable to even cover the harvesting costs.

Tomato cultivation remains a key agricultural activity in the region, with small-scale farmers owning between 1-2 acres, depending on it for their livelihood. The crop is grown in two major cycles: the kharif season between August and October and the rabi season from December to April. The produce is sold through an auction system in key markets such as Madanapalle in Annamayya district, as well as Punganur and Palamaner in Chittoor district.

The drastic fall in price is primarily due to a demand slump from states like Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana where the tomato harvest season is nearing completion. With traders from these regions reducing their procurement from Andhra Pradesh, the oversupply in local markets has led to a steep decline in prices.

“In the 2020-21 agricultural season, tomato production in Madanapalle, Punganur and Palamaner crossed 11.9 lakh metric tonnes. However, in recent years, the expansion of tomato cultivation in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka has significantly cut down the exports from Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, Anantapur has been supplying large quantities of tomatoes to Chittoor markets, further exacerbating the situation,” a marketing official noted.

The continuous decline in market prices has made it difficult for farmers to secure profitable returns. "It costs around ₹2 lakh per acre to cultivate tomatoes, but with the current prices, we are incurring heavy losses. The government must intervene to support us," said Raja Reddy, a farmer from Palamaner mandal.

Meanwhile, the Agricultural Market Committee in Palamaner has invited tenders for tomato exports through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India, set to commence from April 2. Prices are expected to stabilise once exports begin.