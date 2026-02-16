‘Farmer’s Friend’ Black-Shouldered Kite Spotted In Kurnool

KURNOOL: A rare sighting of the black-shouldered kite has been reported from Kodumur area of Kurnool district on Monday, delighting bird watchers and farmers.

Locally known as “Tella Dega” and often referred to as the “farmer’s friend,” the small raptor is easily identified by its white body, distinct black shoulder patches and bright red eyes. Its elegant flight and sharp hunting skills make it a fascinating presence over agricultural fields.

The black-shouldered kite (Elanus caeruleus) is known for its unique ability to hover mid-air while scanning the ground for prey. With remarkable precision, it swoops down to catch rodents moving below. By feeding largely on field rats and small rodents that damage crops, the bird plays a crucial role in natural pest control, offering significant support to farmers.

Environmental experts note that open grasslands and agricultural landscapes provide ideal habitats for the species. The bird typically builds small stick nests on trees and lays three to four eggs and both male and female share parenting duties.

Though commonly found in parts of India, ornithologists observe that sightings are more frequent in the northeastern states, making its appearance in Kurnool noteworthy for wildlife enthusiasts.

Its sighting highlights the district’s ecological richness and the importance of conserving habitats that support such beneficial wildlife.