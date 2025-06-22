Farmers Facing Difficulties In Watering Crops With Weed In Canals

Kakinada:Farmers in several areas of the Godavari districts are facing great difficulty in irrigating their paddy fields, though the Irrigation department has started releasing water into the canals.

“Water is not reaching crop canals (Panta Bodelu) as weeds have not been removed. At some places, the dams in crop canals have remained blocked with bushes and there is no free flow of water,” a farmer told Deccan Chronicle.

The government has already released funds to remove weed from the canals. The responsibility of the task has been entrusted to the water distributary committees that also comprise farmers.

However, there are allegations of irregularities in spending the funds. As a result, farmers of Patavala village in Tallarevu mandal are agitating demanding water after removal of weeds and bushes from the canal.

The situation turned serious after more than 100 farmers decided to close the dam in their area in protest, hoping that officials will react and ensure cleaning of the canal.

Incidentally, officials have booked a case against a Jana Sena leader in this regard. Farmers of the area, however, say this is part of a political vendetta. A farmer Rama Rao said water has been denied to their area out of political vengeance.

Farmers have asked the state government to immediately intervene and take urgent steps for ensuring that water flows freely in all crop canals.