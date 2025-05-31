Farmers Embrace Yoga for Physical and Mental Wellness in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In a unique initiative, farmers turned out in large numbers to practise yoga as part of the ‘Farmers' Thematic Yoga’ session, organised under the month-long Yoga Andhra celebrations ahead of International Yoga Day. The session was held at BRTS Yoga Street in Vijayawada on Saturday, jointly organised by the AYUSH Department, the NTR district administration, and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Dr S. Dilli Rao, Director of the State Agriculture Department, said, “Farmers, who work tirelessly to feed the nation, should adopt yoga and meditation into their daily routines to achieve physical and mental wellness, which in turn supports a healthy harvest.”

Dilli Rao, NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha, VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra, and other officials participated in the yoga session alongside farmers, all donning 'Green Towels'—a symbol of the farming community.

The farmers shared that yoga helped relieve muscle tightness caused by heavy lifting and repetitive physical movements involved in farming. They said yoga could significantly support their physical and mental resilience, enabling them to continue farming for years to come.

Dilli Rao added that yoga, an invaluable gift of Indian heritage and globally popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now become an essential wellness practice. He urged farmers to include yoga, meditation, and pranayama in their daily lives to reduce stress, boost productivity, and ensure holistic health.

Collector Lakshmisha said it was a privilege to celebrate the 11th day of Yoga Andhra Month with the Annadatas. “Farmers, who dedicate their lives to nurturing the land, can greatly benefit from yoga, which strengthens the body and soothes the mind,” he remarked.

DMHO Dr M. Suhasini, AYUSH Yoga Andhra Nodal Officer Dr V. Rani, and several officials also participated in the session.