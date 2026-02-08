Farmers Can Book Drones Like Cabs: Collector

KURNOOL: District collector G. Rajakumari on Saturday launched a poster on drone services, stating that farmers can now avail agricultural drone facilities as easily as booking a cab.

Speaking at her chamber, she said farmers can access the services through the “Uberisation of Kisan Drones” app, available on the Play Store, or by scanning a QR code to book drones conveniently.

She explained that the drones can be used for spraying pesticides, fertilisers and seeds over agricultural fields, significantly reducing time and labour costs. The platform enables farmers to access multiple agricultural services through a single application.

The collector directed agriculture officials to ensure that drone rental services are made available in every region to enhance convenience for farmers.