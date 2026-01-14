Farmers Burn Old Pattadar Passbooks In Bhogi Fires: Kolusu

VIJAYAWADA: Housing, information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said on Wednesday that farmers across the State were symbolically discarding the hardships they faced under the previous regime by consigning old pattadar passbooks to Bhogi bonfires and embracing a new beginning with freshly issued passbooks.

The Bhogi celebrations were held at Gollapudi One Centre on the outskirts of Vijayawada, where Parthasarathy and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad lit the traditional bonfire.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the old passbooks had caused uncertainty and hardship to farmers, while the new passbooks, bearing the official State seal, had restored their confidence. He said the Bhogi ritual of burning old items reflected the resolve to leave behind past troubles and move forward with hope.

Parthasarathy said farmer welfare was the top priority of the government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He added that grain procurement payments were being credited to farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours and that large investments were being attracted to create jobs for youth.

MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said Sankranti was being celebrated across the State in a peaceful atmosphere and extended festive greetings to the people of the Mylavaram constituency.