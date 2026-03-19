Farmers’ Association Wants MSP Announced For Cocoa

KAKINADA: Andhra Pradesh Cocoa Farmers’ Association general secretary K. Srinivas demanded the state government announce a minimum support price (MSP) for cocoa beans. He underlined that the cocoa farmers are in distress due to lack of support price and proper marketing channels.

Association members led by Srinivas visited cocoa plantations in Pangidigudem village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal of Eluru district on Thursday. They interacted with farmers to understand their issues over selling the cocoa beans they have produced.

The association general secretary recalled that at a conclave in Eluru a month ago, Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu had promised cocoa farmers that the state government would announce a price formula on the lines of oil palm bunches. Srinivas demanded that the formula be implemented immediately to save the cocoa farmers.

He pointed out that though the cocoa procurement companies had announced a price of ₹300 per kg, they are not coming forward to purchase the product at this price, saying the international prices have fallen due to war in West Asia.

The association general secretary said such a stand taken by the companies is an atrocious act, as last year, the international market price for cocoa beans had stood at ₹900 per kilo.

Srinivas charged that companies have formed a syndicate and are trying to reduce the cocoa prices below ₹300, thereby cheating farmers. He said companies are trying to exploit farmers as the state government has remained silent on the cocoa pricing policy.

Andhra Pradesh Farmers’ Association district president Katta Bhaskara Rao and cocoa farmers’ leader Rudraraju Subbaraju have observed that the Cocoa Pricing Policy Committee constituted by the state government has a disproportionately high number of representatives belonging to the cocoa companies. This is the reason why cocoa farmers are being denied the minimal price for their product.

Those present included cocoa farmers Kanumuri Bapiraju, Veeravalli Pandu, V. Siva Nagaraju and V. Mohan Rao.