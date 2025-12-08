Farmers Advised Not To Burn Paddy Straw, Stubble As It May Cause Environmental Pollution

Vijayawada: Farmers who are harvesting paddy raised during the Kharif season are advised not to burn paddy straw and stubble as it would cause environmental pollution and damage soil health.

In a statement issued here Monday, agriculture director Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon said Rythu Seva Kendra staff members must Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directions and actively engage with the farmers to create awareness on the harmful impact of burning crop residues. Field-level staff members from the agriculture department have been instructed to counsel the farmers not to burn residues to protect the soil fertility and also the environment.

The direction cautioned that burning of crop residues would result in loss of essential soil nutrients, reduction in soil organic carbon, destruction of beneficial microorganisms, increase in soil acidity and environmental pollution leading to public health hazards.

He advised the farmers to incorporate residues into the soil as it would help enhance soil fertility by supplementing all essential nutrients, increase soil carbon levels and improve yields of subsequent crops.

It may be mentioned that the farmers have started burning crop residues to prepare the fields to raise crops for the rabi season.