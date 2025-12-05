Farmer Suicide Sparks Political Row in Anantapur

Anantapur: A banana farmer and trader from Ellutla village in Puttlur mandal died by suicide due to mounting debts, triggering tension as YSRC leaders blamed government failure to ensure remunerative prices for horticulture produce in the region.

Sources said the victim, Chilla Nagalingam, was burdened with debts exceeding ₹15 lakh. He owned 83 cents of farmland and leased an additional three acres for banana cultivation. Alongside farming, he procured bananas from local growers and exported them to Bengaluru.

However, between 2021 and 2024, his business suffered severe setbacks due to poor market prices and unpaid dues for exported consignments. Escalating interest and heavy losses left him in deep financial distress, leading to his suicide. Post-mortem was conducted early on Friday and the body was shifted to his village.

Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu expressed condolences and assured full support to Nagalingam’s family, stating: “It is the primary responsibility of the government to stand by farmers.” Singanamala MLA Shravani also met the bereaved family and promised assistance for the children.

Atchannaidu criticised YSRC leaders for “politicising a tragedy”, accusing them of misleading the public by attributing the death solely to the lack of Minimum Support Price for bananas.

Meanwhile, YSRC district president Ananta Venkatrami Reddy led party leaders in the final rites and alleged that the government hurried the post-mortem to avoid protests. He said banana farmers in Rayalaseema—particularly Anantapur and Kadapa—have been devastated by a steep crash in prices, forcing many to abandon their orchards.