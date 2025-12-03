Farmer Producer Organisations Essential for Rural Economic Growth: Naidu

Nallajerla (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said FPOs are essential to transforming farmers into entrepreneurs and strengthening rural economic activity across the state.

Addressing farmers during the 'Raitanna Meekosam' (for farmer brothers) programme in East Godavari district, Naidu said agriculture must expand beyond cultivation and move into value addition through agro-based industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the village level.

"Farmer Producer Organisations are vital to turning farmers into entrepreneurs and boosting rural economic growth across the state," Naidu said.

During his interaction, the chief minister enquired about major crops and intercrops in the region and sought suggestions to ensure long-term water security.

He also spoke to farmers who shifted from paddy to oil palm cultivation and felicitated those adopting improved farming methods, stressing the need to explore techniques that can help increase groundwater levels.

Naidu said water would be supplied through the Polavaram and Tadipudi lift irrigation projects and urged farmers to reduce fertiliser use and adopt micronutrient applications, noting that such practices could fetch premium prices.

The TDP chief said oil palm waste could be used as fertiliser and advised dairy farmers to collectively cultivate fodder on designated lands, assuring support through National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) funds for grass cultivation.

He also announced that electric poles located between oil palm fields would be relocated and encouraged farmers to embrace horticulture, agro-processing and allied sectors to strengthen household income.

Observing that many farmers today are well educated, the chief minister said they should engage in both agriculture and the service sector, adding that the government is committed to promoting entrepreneurial families.

Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government committed widespread irregularities in revenue and land matters, causing distress to farmers.

He claimed that its policies pushed the state into "destruction and insecurity", creating long-term challenges that the NDA coalition government must address.

The chief minister also accused the opposition of neglecting upland regions, favouring delta areas and undermining agriculture during its 2019-2024 tenure, while asserting that his government is working to restore confidence and ensure equitable development.



