Farmer killed in elephant attack near Piler

Tirupati:A farmer in his late 50s from Bandarlapalli, near Piler town, was killed in an elephant attack near his farmland on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Raja Reddy, a resident of Kothapalli. According to local sources, Raja Reddy had left early in the morning to tend to his fields and herd his cattle when he encountered a group of elephants. The elephants attacked him, leading to his death.

After the incident, the herd moved into a nearby mango orchard. Forest department officials reached the location and worked to drive the elephants back into the forest. The authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Villagers have raised concerns about the increasing movement of elephants in the region and have accused the forest department of not taking adequate preventive measures. They have also demanded compensation for the deceased farmer's family.

The incident has caused fear among residents of neighbouring mandals like Punganur, Pulicherla, and Sadum, which have been dealing with the same elephant herd problem for the past several days. Locals are urging the government to take immediate steps to ensure their safety.

Piler MLA Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, along with forest officials, visited the site, and assessed the situation. He further visited the deceased farmer's residence and consoled the family, assuring them help from the government. He also promised farmers he'd ensure the herd's relocation away from human habitations.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Reddy criticised the forest officials for their lack of coordination, stating that Chittoor officials had driven the herd into Annamayya district on October 14 without properly alerting local staff. He urged the collectors and forest officers of both districts to plan a safe route for the elephants instead of simply chasing them away.