Farmer Arrested For Cultivating Ganja In Chilli Field In Prakasam

TIRUPATI: Excise officials on Friday arrested a farmer after ganja plants were found growing inside a chilli field in Jammi Dornala village of Dornala mandal in Prakasam district.

Markapuram excise CI Venkat Reddy said the department had received information that Boyapati Rajababu, a resident of Jammi Dornala, was cultivating ganja among his chilli crop. Acting on the alert, Markapuram Excise Superintendent Balayya, CI Venkat Reddy and their staff visited the field to verify the report.

During inspection, officials found several ganja plants scattered between the chilli crop. The plants were removed in the presence of local mediators and destroyed as per procedure.

Rajababu was taken into custody for illegal cultivation and later produced before the Markapuram court. CI Venkat Reddy said further investigation is underway.