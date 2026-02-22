FAPCCI To Hold NPS Awareness Workshop In Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) will organise an awareness workshop on the National Pension System (NPS) in Vijayawada on February 25, 2026, beginning at 11 am.

The National Pension System, launched by the Government of India, is regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The workshop is aimed at MSME entrepreneurs and their employees, focusing on strengthening financial security and promoting long-term retirement savings.

Officials said the programme would help participants gain a clear understanding of the NPS structure and its benefits, enable MSMEs to assess the scheme for retirement planning, and encourage enrolment.

Vamsi Tiruma Reddy from PFRDA, along with representatives from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, will address the participants.









