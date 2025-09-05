Fans of Top Cine Stars Stirring Controversy in Sensitive Konaseema

Kakinada: Police have intervened to avert possible clashes in the sensitive B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district between fans of two top cinema heroes Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Some days ago, Mahesh Babu fans on the eve of his birthday, erected a banner declaring “'This is Babu Seema” with tagline Mahesh Babu is its baron.

Recently, on the birthday of Pawan Kalyan, his bans put up a banner at Appanapalli in Mamidikuduru saying “This is Kalyan Seema'' and out ''Adda.''

What led to controversy is one of the banners carried a derogatory remark. According to sources, one of Jana Sena leaders noticed this banner, tore and burnt it. But similar banners sprang up at other places.

Police intervened into the matter warning those they believed could be stirring a controversy. Amalapuram DSP T.S.R.K. Prasad and Kothapeta DSP Sunkara Murali Mohan separately held press conferences, warning that banners should not be put up.

The two officers went on to hold a meeting with banner printers asking them not to print banners that could lead to a controversy. They warned that police would otherwise file criminal cases against them.

Amalapuram DSP Prasad told Deccan Chronicle that stringent action will be taken against those trying to disturb law and order. Amalapuram MLA Ayithabathula Ananda Rao too has reacted strongly against such banners or posts on social media.

Konaseema superintendent of police B. Krishna Rao has also taken the issue seriously and has issued strict instructions to police officials in this regard.

Konaseema is a sensitive district when it comes to law and order. During the YSRC regime, when Konaseema had been named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, there had been incidents of arson. Agitators went on to burn the houses of the then minister Pinepe Viswaroop and Mummidivaram MLA P. Satish.